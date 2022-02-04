Avalanche kills four in the Austrian alps and another reported missing
Thirteen avalanches were recorded across the Tyrol region of Austria on Friday
Four people have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian alps, emergency services said on Friday, with another person reported missing.
The fatal accident happened near Spiss, a town on the Swiss border.
Four rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, according to ORF news. A police spokesperson told the media that emergency services and sniffer dogs had searched the snow for other possible victims.
The identities and nationalities of the four victims are not yet known and the search for the missing fifth person was still ongoing on Friday afternoon.
Heavy snow has hit the Austrian region of Tyrol, where Spiss in located, and an unusually high number of 13 avalanches were recorded in the area on Friday.
At a nearby ski resort of Soelden, five skiers were recovered alive after they were buried by an avalanche, according to Patrick Ortler, from the emergency control centre.
The head of the Tyrolean avalance warning service, Rudi Mair, said: “It hurts me personally and makes me sad when you warn, warn and warn again for days. And then within two days, over 50 registered avalanche accidents happen.”
The agency had issued a warning of “considerable avalanche danger” across Tyrol on Friday.
On Thursday, a german skier survived an avalanche in the area. The 20-year-old was completely buried and rescued around 15 minutes later after a group of other skiers rushed to her help, according to the Austrian news agency APA.
Tyrol police released a statement about the incident, adding: “The victim was unconscious, but had full vital functions. the emergency doctor who had arrived at the scene then carried out first aid with the flight rescuer.”
