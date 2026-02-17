Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British skier killed in an avalanche in the French Alps has been named after a manslaughter investigation was opened by authorities.

Stuart Leslie was in group of four skiing off-piste in the Val d’Isère ski resort in south-east France when they were swept away by an avalanche late on Friday morning. A second Briton and a French skier also died in the incident.

Their deaths came just a day after the resort had issued a red alert for avalanche risk, which according to Le Monde is only the third time such a warning had been issued in 25 years.

Albertville public prosecutor Benoit Bachelet said in a statement that a manslaughter investigation had now been opened, according to reports. He added that the ski instructor, who was with the group was unharmed and tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

open image in gallery Stuart Leslie died while skiing off piste in the French Alps ( Facebook/Stuart Leslie )

The Val d’Isère ski resort’s website said off-piste skiing is strongly discouraged due to a very high avalanche risk, after the risk level was scored four out of five by the French national weather service Meteo-France.

Piste director at Val d'Isère Cédric Bonnevie told The Telegraph that the avalanche rumbled 400 metres (1,300ft) down the slope, carrying the three victims with it.

Its cause remains unknown, but French media has reported a skier on higher ground may have triggered it.

Tributes have been posted online for Mr Leslie, who friends described as a “true legend”.

“He lived life to the absolute maximum — he packed ten men’s lives into one. He squeezed everything out of every moment,” Craig Hunter wrote about his friend in a tribute on Facebook. “We shared endless laughs, unforgettable memories and our dreams that were coming reality.”

open image in gallery Mr Leslie was described as a “true legend” by his friends ( Facebook/Stuart Leslie )

The picture was accompanied by several images of Mr Leslie, including shots of him skiing, sitting at bars and restaurants with friends, and enjoying fancy dress parties.

“When we skied together, he was at his happiest. He always said there was no better feeling in life, skiing fresh powder was pure freedom,” Mr Hunter added.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in France and are in touch with local authorities.”

open image in gallery The skiiers were killed in the Val d’Isère ski resort in southeastern France ( AFP via Getty Images )

Friday’s incident was the latest in a series of fatal avalanches which have plagued the region, including a British skier in his 50s who was also killed in the French Alps in January.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing off-piste at the La Plagne resort in south-eastern France, the resort said in a statement.

In Switzerland, heavy snow caused a train to derail in Valais on Monday morning, injuring five people.

The train was forced from its tracks near the Valais village of Goppenstein on Monday morning. Mountain rescue teams swooped in to help evacuate the 29 passengers on board, one of whom was taken to hospital with injuries.