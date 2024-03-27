British man dies in skiing accident after hitting tree at French resort of Avoriaz
The man is reported to be in his late 60s
A British man has been killed in a skiing accident in France.
The man, who is yet to be identified, died while on a trip to the resort of Avoriaz, Morzine, on Tuesday.
According to French media, he struck a tree at high speed after swerving to avoid a group of people at around 3pm local time.
Despite attempts by the mountain rescue team to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man is reported to be in his late 60s.
A fellow skier told the MailOnline: “The man lost control on a very tight, icy corner of a blue run. He seemed to gain control and carry on, then he lost control again, heading straight on through the net indicating sign to show the right turn.
“As I got round the corner, I looked back and saw him lying on a tree trunk surrounded by other trees and rocks.”
A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Avoriaz is considered a top skiing destination and is one of 13 ski resorts in the Portes du Soleil region.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies