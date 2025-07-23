Mother’s horror as her newborn baby plunges 160ft down mountain in pram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-week-old baby miraculously survived a 160-foot fall down a mountain in Austria after the mother let go of the pram.

The pushchair started uncontrollably rolling down the steep slope after the mother, 23, stopped to open a gate into a field at around 12.55pm on July 14, police said.

It tumbled nearly 50 metres and overturned several times before crashing, throwing the baby out.

“The pushchair rolled about 50 metres downhill and rolled over several times,” a police spokesperson said. “The baby was thrown from the pushchair.”

The police are investigating the incident but have not yet spoken to the family, who are in shock, Austria’s national public broadcaster ORF reported.

The family of three had been hiking in the Tyrolean Alps in the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis area. The incident occurred on the way to Frommes Alp in Fiss municipality, according to German newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

The Fiss mountain rescue team happened to be nearby and rushed to help. They gave the baby first aid and helped the family down the slope.

The baby received emergency treatment at the Zams hospital, after which it was helicoptered to the University Hospital in Innsbruck.

Hospital spokesperson Johannes Schwamberger told local media the baby was injured but was not in life-threatening condition.

The child is in a paediatric intensive care unit “for safety and observation”.

“Considering the severity of the accident, the child was extremely lucky,” Mr Schwamberger added.

The baby’s father was also present during the hike, police confirmed.

