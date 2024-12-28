Russian-linked tanker tugged to shore for suspected Baltic Sea sabotage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A tanker transporting Russian oil that is suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables has been tugged to port as NATO announced it would step up patrols in the region.

Finnish authorities seized the tanker, named as the Eagle S, earlier this week after suspecting the vessel had damaged an undersea power line and four telecoms cables.

Baltic nations are on alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Finnish police believe the Eagle S may have caused the damage to undersea cables the previous day by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

“The police begin an operation to transfer the Eagle S tanker from the Gulf of Finland to Svartbeck, an inner anchorage near the port of Kilpilahti,” the Helsinki police department said in a statement on Saturday.

This would be a better place to carry out investigations, it added.

Finland’s customs service believes the ship is part of a “shadow fleet” of ageing tankers being used to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that the military alliance will step up patrols in the Baltic Sea region.

In a post on X, Rutte said that he had spoken to Finland’s President Alexander Stubb “about the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into possible sabotage of undersea cables.” Rutte said that “NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea.”

The Kremlin said on Friday that Finland’s seizure of the ship was of little concern to it. In the past, Russia has denied involvement in any of the Baltic infrastructure incidents.