Spain to deport dozens of cruise passengers after removing them from ship

Spain will on Thursday deport more than 60 Bolivians who arrived last week by cruise ship in the northeastern port of Barcelona but were not allowed to disembark because their visas were false.

The Spanish government’s office in Barcelona said 65 of the 69 Bolivians who arrived will be flown to the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz. The plane will be paid for by MSC Cruises, which owns the ship in which they arrived from Brazil.

Four members of a family with Spanish relatives will be allowed to enter Spain.

Spanish authorities said the Bolivian passengers had false visas to enter the European border-free Schengen area, an ID-check-free travel zone comprising 29 European countries.

The Bolivians’ visa problems meant that the cruise ship with more than 1,000 passengers was stuck for two days in Barcelona and unable to continue on its route in the Mediterranean Sea until the situation was resolved.

The cruise ship set sail after the Bolivians were temporarily accommodated in another boat while police interviewed them.

Relatives of Bolivian passengers who were barred from disembarking MSC Armonia cruise ship amid lack of visas, ( REUTERS )

MSC Cruises said last week the Bolivian passengers’ documentation appeared correct upon boarding in Brazil.

MSC Armonia, with more than 1,000 passengers reportedly on board, plans to sail to Italy on Thursday, the cruise company said.

Solange Duarte, a Bolivian diplomat in Barcelona, told The Associated Press on Wednesday she had received reports that some of the stranded Bolivians had been duped into obtaining fake visas but had no further information.

“We have asked the families to indicate who has processed this visa and we have not gotten answers,” she said.

Spain’s national police were looking into the possibility of a fake visa scam, Duarte said.

MSC Cruises said in a statement Wednesday the Bolivian “passengers appeared to have proper documentation upon boarding in Brazil” but Spanish authorities later said the visas were not valid for entry into the Schengen area.