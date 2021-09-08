Suspect in Bataclan terror trial tells Paris court he is ‘soldier of Islamic State’

The man accused of being behind the Bataclan terror attacks in Paris which left 130 people dead has told a French court: “I am a soldier of Islamic State.”

Salah Abdelsam, 31, is facing multiple life sentences after admitting being part of the cell that struck the capital city on November 13 2015.

As it opened on Wednesday, Abdeslam appeared in the defendants’ glass box along with 13 co-accused.

Jean-Louis Périès, the President of the Judges bench, first told the court: “Mr. Abdeslam – stand up and please state your identity.”

The bearded Abdeslam, who was dressed in black, took off his anti-Covid mask and said: “First of all, I want to testify that there is no other deity but Allah, and that Mohammad is his servant and his messenger.”

The president interrupted him and said: “Well, we’ll see about that later. Your date of birth?" “September 15, 1989,” said Abdeslam, before saying he had “no known address”.

Asked what his profession was, Abdeslam said: “I gave up any profession to become a fighter of the Islamic State.”

Abdeslam has admitted discarding a belt full of explosives rather than blowing himself up on November 13 2015.

The attack, targeted the Stade de France, the Bataclan music venue and various bars and cafés.

The Islamic State has previously claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Wednesday morning Abdeslam was removed from his cell at Fleury-Mérogis prison, in the southern Paris suburbs, where he is under 24-hour video surveillance.

He was then driven in an armed convoy to a specially built Assizes in central Paris, where specialist anti-terrorist judges will adjudicate.

Special Forces officers brandishing machine guns surrounded the prison before motor-cycle outriders led the convoy including a white prison services van containing prisoner number 444806.

Abdeslam appeared in the dock along with 13 other men who are alleged to have helped with the slaughter, while six others will be tried in absentia.

Five of them are thought to have been killed while fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq, while a sixth is in prison in Turkey.

Beyond preparing to attack the Stade de France, where France were playing Germany in a football friendly, Abdeslam also allegedly rented cars and hideouts for the ISIS cell.

Abdeslam’s childhood friend Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who was shot dead by police, was the suspected on-the-ground coordinator of the Paris slaughter.

Victims in Paris included Englishman Nick Alexander, 31, from Weeley, Essex, who died in the Bataclan music venue.

Matthieu Chirez, a lawyer for 21 Bataclan survivors from the UK and Ireland, said the trial, which is scheduled to last for nine months, would be ‘a search for the truth’.

The trial, which will last until May at the earliest, continues.