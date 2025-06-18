Mike Lynch’s tragic superyacht to be finally raised from Sicily seabed this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British superyacht, which tragically sank off Sicily last August claiming seven lives, including that of UK tech magnate Mike Lynch, is scheduled to be recovered from the seabed this weekend. The vessel, a British-flagged superyacht, has been submerged since the incident.

The complex salvage operation saw a significant breakthrough with the removal of the yacht's 72-meter (236-foot) mast. This crucial step allowed the hull to be brought to a nearly upright position, accelerating the overall recovery schedule by approximately a week. The mast itself has been left on the seabed for future retrieval.

TMC Marine, the salvage company overseeing the operation, confirmed that the vessel is set to be lifted from a depth of 50 meters (164 feet) by a powerful maritime floating crane barge on Saturday, weather permitting. The superyacht is then expected to be brought to port by Monday.

Lifting the 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian requires the installation of eight main steel lifting straps, along with four previously installed, the company said.

open image in gallery Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm off the coast of Porticello, Sicily (Family Handout/PA) ( PA Media )

During the recent operations, salvage crews removed a life raft and deck furniture, which were brought to the port. TMC has previously recovered suspected debris from the seabed using a remote-controlled submersible.

Marine salvage experts began the operation in early May to recover the superyacht, but the operation was temporarily halted after a diver’s death a few days later. A new recovery plan was approved last week.

British investigators in an interim report issued last month said that the yacht was knocked over by “extreme wind” and couldn’t recover. The report stated that the Bayesian had chosen the site where it sank as shelter from forecast thunderstorms. Wind speeds exceeded 70 knots (81 mph.) at the time of the sinking at 4:06 a.m. on Aug. 19 and “violently” knocked the vessel over to a 90-degree angle in under 15 seconds.

Italian authorities are conducting a full criminal investigation.

Billionaire entrepreneur Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among the dead when the Bayesian sank. Fifteen people survived. The boat trip was a celebration of Lynch’s acquittal in a fraud case in the U.S. in June. Fifteen people survived the accident.