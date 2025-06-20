British superyacht resurfaces for first time since tragic sinking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British superyacht that sank off Sicily last August, claiming seven lives, has resurfaced for the first time as salvage crews prepare to haul it ashore for further investigation.

The 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian, with its distinctive white top and blue hull, emerged from the depths of the sea on Friday, held in a designated area by a yellow floating crane barge. The coast guard confirmed that the full recovery operation, including hauling the vessel ashore, is scheduled to commence on Saturday morning.

TMC Maritime, the company overseeing the salvage, stated that the vessel has been slowly raised from its resting place 50 meters (165 feet) below the seabed over the past three days. This meticulous process allowed steel lifting straps, slings, and harnesses to be securely fastened under its keel. David Wilson, a spokesman for TMC Maritime, noted that the first part of the yacht to become visible on the surface was the top of the passenger area, known as the accommodation area.

The British-flagged luxury superyacht sank Aug. 19 off Porticello near Palermo during a violent storm, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others. Fifteen people survived, including the captain and all crew members except the chef.

open image in gallery ITALIA SUPERYATE HUNDIDO ( AP )

Italian authorities are conducting a full criminal investigation.

When it resurfaced, the Bayesian was missing its 72-meter (236-foot) mast, which was cut down and left on the seabed for future removal. The mast had to be detached to allow the hull to be brought to a nearly upright position that would allow the craft to be surfaced, TMC Maritime said earlier this week.

British investigators said in an interim report issued last month that the yacht was knocked over by “extreme wind” and couldn’t recover. The report stated that the Bayesian had chosen the site where it sank as shelter from forecast thunderstorms. Wind speeds exceeded 70 knots (81 mph) at the time of the sinking and “violently” knocked the vessel over to a 90-degree angle in under 15 seconds.

Lynch had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial.