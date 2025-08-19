More than 40,000 sign petition to block Bayeux Tapestry’s loan to Britain
Many are concerned that the movement could damage the fragile Medieval relic
More than 40,000 people have signed a petition to stop the Bayeux tapestry from being loaned by France to the British Museum in London.
Art historian Didier Rykner launched the petition on the platform Change.org after French President Emmanuel Macron offered to loan the tapestry as part of an art exchange during a trip to London in July. But Rykner is concerned that the movement could damage the Medieval relic.
"It's already very fragile. There are tears and holes in the fabric. Any movement, any vibration can cause damage," Rykner said.
"You cannot use a fragile piece of art for diplomacy."
The British Museum said in a statement that its conservation and collections management team is experienced at handling and caring for this type of material and is working with colleagues in France on the tapestry's display.
While the origins of the 70-metre (76 yards) long Bayeux tapestry are obscure, it is believed to have been the work of English embroiderers, whose stitching tells the story of the Norman invasion in 1066 and the arrow that hit England's King Harold in the eye.
In the years after William the Conqueror took the English throne, the tapestry was taken to France, where it has remained, displayed at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy since 1983 after decorating Bayeux Cathedral for seven centuries. It has been taken to Paris twice.
"The last two times it was moved were first by Napoleon and then by the Germans (during the Nazi occupation). I cannot think of why you would want to be the third to move it," Rykner said.
The Bayeux Museum will close for renovations for two years starting later this year, and the tapestry will need to be rehoused during that time, a representative for the museum said.
The French state owns the tapestry, and France's Ministry of Culture will be responsible for coordinating the tapestry's transfer to a temporary home.
It was not immediately available for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments