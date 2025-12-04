BBC supports ‘collective decision’ to allow Israel in Eurovision amid intense boycott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has affirmed its support for the "collective decision" allowing Israel to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, even as several European nations announced their withdrawal in protest.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Slovenia have confirmed they will not take part in the competition, following a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) general assembly in Geneva that addressed the contest’s future.

Reports indicate that a majority of EBU members voted against a proposal to hold a vote on banning Israel from competing. A BBC spokesperson stated: "We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive."

The decision has sparked strong reactions, particularly from the boycotting nations, who cite the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, declared its participation "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

RTE also expressed deep concern over "the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory."

Similarly, Dutch broadcaster Avrotros announced its withdrawal, stating that participation would be "incompatible with the public values that are essential to us."

Taco Zimmerman, chief executive, elaborated: "Universal values like humanity and a free press have been seriously violated and are non-negotiable for us."

Slovenian broadcaster RTV explicitly stated its pull-out was "on behalf of the 20,00 children who died in Gaza," with board chairwoman Natalija Gorsck criticising a perceived double standard compared to Russia’s ban in 2022.

In the UK, the Conservatives have voiced strong opposition to the boycotts, asserting it is "absolutely right" for Israel to be part of Eurovision.

The BBC has said that it supports the ‘collective decision’ to allow Israel to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest ( (Alamy/PA) )

Shadow culture secretary Nigel Huddleston commented: "It is deeply concerning to see so many countries choosing to boycott the event because of Israel’s inclusion. Music should be a uniting force, not a tool to be weaponised for political ends."

The controversy follows concerns raised after last year’s competition, where Israeli singer Yuval Raphael received the largest number of public votes, ultimately finishing as runner-up. This prompted calls from Irish and Spanish broadcasters for a "complete review" of the voting system to prevent "external interference."

New rules were subsequently agreed upon to deter campaigns for acts, which reportedly precluded a vote on Israel’s exclusion.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the decision on X, stating: "Israel deserves to be represented on every stage around the world, a cause to which I am fully and actively committed."

Meanwhile, Iceland’s broadcaster RUV is set to discuss its participation next Wednesday, having previously considered a motion to recommend Israel’s expulsion.

The 2026 contest is scheduled to be held in Vienna in May, following Austria’s victory in the previous year’s competition.