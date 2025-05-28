Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Woman fighting for life after bear attack just miles from European capital

Residents have been warned to stay away from the area and be cautious

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 28 May 2025 10:40 BST
A bear explores the forest in Slovenia
A bear explores the forest in Slovenia (Getty)

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a bear attack on Tuesday in a wooded area.

The incident occurred at the edge of a forest in Skofljica, roughly six miles southeast of Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. After the attack, the bear retreated into the nearby forest.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid the area.

This attack occurred days after the government authorised the culling of 206 brown bears, whose population has grown to approximately 1,000.

The new cull by the government will occur in the southern regions of Slovenia and can be carried out until July 1, 2026. This is in response to the increasing number of attacks on livestock, which generates high costs for protection and compensation.

Slovenia, an Alpine country with a population of just over two million, has extensive forests and numerous protected natural areas.

Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid the area. (Getty/iStock)

Despite opposition from animal rights organisations, authorities occasionally approve culls of bears and wolves.

According to the country's official STA news agency, there were two bear attacks on people recorded in 2022. In April 2023, a bear attacked and bit a man walking his dog in Želimlje, a village approximately 12 miles from Ljubljana.

