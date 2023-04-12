Italy questions plan to reintroduce bears after country’s first fatal attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

DNA left at the scene of the first fatal bear attack in Italy’s modern history is being used to hunt and kill the animal, as senior politicians discussed re-evaluating the scheme reintroducing them to the region two decades ago.

The funeral of Andrea Papi, the sports graduate killed during a mountain run in the Trentino province, was to be held on Wednesday, alongside a regional day of mourning to mark the “shocking” death.

The 26-year-old’s body was discovered last Thursday with severe injuries on his neck, arm and chest, while shorts and a vest were recovered near a line of blood stretching 100 metres to a spot where authorities believe Papi first encountered the bear.

Researchers collecting DNA evidence from the scene – including a bloodied tree branch which it is thought Papi might have tried to defend himself with, and nearby animal droppings – confirmed the identity of the bear on Wednesday.

Genetic analysis by the Edmund Mach Foundation confirmed the bear responsible for Papi’s death was PP4, a 17-year-old animal linked to an attack on a father and son on Mount Peller in June 2020, Italy’s Ansa news agency reported, citing the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trento.

Andrea Papi, 26, was killed by a bear while running in mountains near the town of Caldes ( )

The provincial government had previously issued an order for the animal to be killed but it was overturned by a court and although the bear was fitted with a radio collar, its battery is flat and no longer shows the animal’s whereabouts, according to Ansa.

Brown bears were reintroduced to the region in 2000 as part of a programme dubbed “Life Ursus”, ursus being the Latin word for “bear”, and the population has since surged from three to around 100, with JJ4 among the relocated creatures’ offspring.

But with the animals remaining concentrated largely in Trentino, rather than spreading across the Alps as envisaged, Italy’s environment ministry announced on Tuesday that bears may be moved to other parts of the country, while local officials could be equipped with anti-bear spray and other defensive weapons.

With authorities having ordered the culling of the bear and at least two others – a task forestry officials said could take weeks – reports also suggest that the grieving family of Papi could seek to take legal action against the province over the Life Ursus reintroduction programme.

Papi’s family was quoted by the local Daily T newspaper as alleging that the scheme’s management “has not been able to adapt and face the increase in bears and has not decided to act after the many attacks that have been over the years”, prompting Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni to call Papi’s mother Franca Ghirardini, vowing to take action.

A female brown bear and her cubs pictured in Finland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Nothing was done,” his mother said in an open letter. “Andrea was born and raised here, he loved nature and respected it, his territory, his peaks, his trails, were his life. I ask all those people who live in mountain regions to make your voices heard and not abandon us and not let your guard down, because I, and all my family, will fight until the end to bring justice to my Andrea.”

Meanwhile, Papi’s funeral was to be held at 3pm on Wednesday, with the mayor of Caldes announcing a day of mourning on Wednesday, to be marked in all of the surrounding valley’s 13 municipalities.

The graduate’s friends have erected a tribute to him in Caldes, where part of the town will be pedestrianised in anticipation of a large turnout for the memorial service, the local paper reported.

“We are all shocked,” said Caldes mayor Antonio Maini. “To lose a young man in this way is scary. His death is a huge blow to his family and the community.”