Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’

A Belarusian journalist and vocal opponent of president Alexander Lukashenko has been detained after the Ryanair passenger jet he was on was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, according to his supporters.

The flight carrying Roman Protasevich – who reportedly could face the death penalty in Belarus – was diverted to the country’s capital during a routine flight from Greece to Lithuania, FlightRadar24 tracking data shows.

The British MP Tom Tugenhadt called the incident “an attack on democracy”, while the Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nauseda, said it was “unprecedented”, adding it was an “abhorrent action”.

The incident comes as there is a continued crackdown on opposition figures in Belarus, following a presidential election last year in which opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya lost to long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko, in a poll widely thought to be rigged.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, who fled to neighbouring Lithuania after the election, tweeted that Mr Protasevich should be released immediately

The last-minute diversion allegedly came after the carrier received a bomb threat while flying over Belarus en route from Athens to Vilnius, according to reports. There were 170 people on the plane from 12 different countries, according to authorities in Lithuania.

A Mig-29 fighter jet was dispatched to accompany the passenger plane.

Authorities did not find any explosive devices on the plane, a Minsk International Airport spokesperson was quoted as saying by the country’s official Belta news agency.

But Belta also reported that Mr Lukashenko had personally given the order for the plane to land at Minsk.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (REUTERS)

Shortly after news of the incident emerged, Reuters reported that Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nausėda had accused Belarus of landing the plane in Minsk “by force”.

Reporting that Mr Protasevich had been deemed a terrorist by Belarus KGB, Hanna Liubakova, a Belarusian journalist alleged that Mr Lukashenko’s forces may have effectively “hijacked” the plane, saying: “Most probably his agents reported a bomb on a plane and forced the plane to land in Minsk”.