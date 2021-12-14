‘Revenge’: Husband of Belarus opposition leader jailed for 18 years

The husband of Belarus’s prominent opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has been sentenced to 18 years in a “maximum security colony” for organising mass unrest and inciting social hatred, a move widely seen as a retaliatory step by the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko.

Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a YouTuber who attempted to run against Lukashenko in last year’s elections before being jailed as his popularity grew, heard his fate at the Gomel regional court in the country’s southeast. He denies the charges.

His wife, who lives in exile in neighbouring Lithuania with the couple’s two children, said the verdict was “revenge” on Lukashenko’s “strongest opponents” and pledged to keep going in her mission to unseat the 67-year-old, who has ruled Belarus since 1994. Europe’s longest-serving president.

When Mr Tsikhanouski was jailed in May 2020 before the August presidential elections, his wife Sviatlana, a schoolteacher, ran in his place. Despite having no political experience Ms Tsikhanouskaya proved a formidable opponent and grew in popularity across the country.

When Lukashenko announced he had won the elections with 80 per cent of the vote mass rallies erupted across Belarus, as the result was disputed.

During the subsequent crackdown, which saw heavy-handed tactics from police and the arrest of peaceful protestors, many members of the new opposition movement fled the counry.

Five supporters of Mr Tsikhanouski were tried along with him and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 14 to 16 years.