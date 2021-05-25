Boris Johnson has described the capture of a dissident journalist by the Belarus government from a diverted Ryanair flight as “deeply distressing” and warned that the decision will have consequences.

Roman Protasevich was travelling from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when the aircraft was forced to change course and land in Minsk, the Belarus capital, after a reported bomb scare.

Having been escorted to the ground by a fighter jet, the 26-year-old was marched off the flight accompanied by three other people.

Mr Protasevich then appeared in a video late on Monday night - released by Belarusian authorities - in which he appeared to admit being involved in organising mass protests in Minsk last year.

Mr Johnson, citing his time as a journalist, said: "The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing.

“As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release.

"Belarus' actions will have consequences."

Mr Johnson's comments followed a suggestion, made by one of his cabinet ministers, that Mr Protasevich may well have been coerced into making the filmed statement.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told Sky News that she felt there was reason to suspect that the statement by Mr Protasevich was not “offered voluntarily”.

She explained: "I don't think it would come as any surprise (if the statement had been coerced). But I'm not in a position to tell you exactly what our latest intelligence is on the coercion or not of this.

"But all I can say is the behaviour of the Belarus regime does not lend itself to think in any way that this statement was offered voluntarily."

Following Mr Protasevich’s arrest, both the EU and the UK have issued new sanctions against Belarus, with suggestions made that Russia could have been involved in the operation to divert the plane on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he felt that Russia could have been involved. Mr Rabb explained how he felt it was “very difficult to believe” that Mr Protasevich seizure from the aircraft could have “without at least the acquiescence of the authorities in Moscow.”

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to ask airlines avoid Belarusian air space in order "to keep passengers safe". Mr Shapps has also acted to suspend the operating permit for Belavia, Belarus' state-owned airline.

In Europe, EU leaders have suggested that member states should do similar with European Council president Charles Michel calling the events: “unacceptable, shocking and scandalous.”

"We will not tolerate that they play Russian roulette with the lives of innocent civilians,” he added.

Additional reporting by PA