Leading Belarus opposition figure who refused to leave country goes on trial

Maria Kolesnikova, a leading face of the street protests against Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko in the wake of last year’s disputed presidential election, has appeared in a Minsk court accused of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security.

The trial of Kolesnikova and lawyer Maxim Znak, both leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, is taking place behind closed doors.

The pair face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Kolesnikova, who helped coordinate opposition protests that erupted after an August 2020 presidential vote, resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country.

When officers of the Belarusian security agency drove her to the border with Ukraine in September to forcibly expel her, she ripped up her passport and walked back into the country to face arrest.

“Freedom is worth fighting for. Do not be afraid to be free,” she wrote in a message from prison last year.

“I do not regret anything and would do the same again.”

Just before the start of her trial, Kolesnikova said in a note from prison that authorities offered to release her from custody if she asked for a pardon and gave a repentant interview to state media.

A video clip at the beginning of the trial shown on social media, showed Kolesnikova smiling, dancing and making a heart symbol.

Her trial comes at a time when the international spotlight has increased on President Lukashenko’s autocratic regime.

Also on Wednesday, Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew from Tokyo to Europe after resisting an attempt by her team’s officials to forcibly send her home to Belarus after a dispute over coaching.

The 24-year-old runner said she could be in danger if she returns to her homeland.

Belarus was shaken by months of protests after Lukashenko was declared the winner at the election, being awarded a sixth term after the August 2020 presidential vote that the opposition and the West denounced as a sham.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent in recent weeks, targeting independent journalists and democracy activists in hundreds of raids.

On Wednesday, the state security agency that still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB arrested Uladzimir Matskevich, a professor of philosophy who founded a top independent university, after raiding his apartment in Minsk.

Matskevich’s colleague, Tatsiana Vadalazhskaya, who was a member of the opposition Coordination Council.

On Tuesday, Vitaly Shishov, an activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian police have opened a probe to investigate whether it was a suicide or a murder made to look like suicide. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the country’s law enforcement agencies Wednesday to better protect Belarusians who sought refuge in his country.

“Every Belarusian who could become a target for criminals because of political stance must receive special reliable protection,” Zelensky said.