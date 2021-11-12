Britain has sent a small team of troops to Poland to help the country to help protect its border with Belarus as the migrant crisis deepened on Friday with Turkey barring all Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from boarding any flights to Minsk.

Britain’s defence ministry said it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”.

“The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following an agreement with the Polish government to explore how we can provide engineering support to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border.”

The British announcement came as Turkey announced it would bar Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flying to Minsk airport on both Turkish and Belarus carriers came following negotiations between Warsaw and Ankara, both Nato partners.

Thousands of migrants have swarmed the borders of Poland and Lithuania after arriving by plane in Belarus, which is under severe EU sanctions over allegations of election-rigging and human rights abuses.

“Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that the citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets and [board] until further notice,” Turkey’s civil aviation authority announced in a message on Twitter.

“Thank you to the Turkish authorities and [Turkish civil aviation] for your support and cooperation,” European Council president Charles Michel replied.

Turkey’s role in the Belarus crisis has been the topic of debate within diplomatic and humanitarian circles. European politicians and pundits had accused Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being in league with Belarus ruler Aleksander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladmimir Putin in an effort to undermine the EU.

Earlier this week Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Turkey of allowing the migrants into his country, an allegation that Turkey has dismissed.

Some have pointed out that Turkey may have little authority to block citizens of third countries with valid visas and plane tickets from boarding their flights. But by Friday any doubts about Turkey’s authority to ground passengers appear to have been quelled.

Flights between Minsk and Turkish cities have long been relatively popular. Belarus holidaymakers frequent southern Turkish beach resorts as well as Istanbul nightlife. Insiders also describe a number of Turkish-operated casinos and performance spaces in Minsk that have been magnets for gamblers and concertgoers.

It remains unclear whether barring people from flights to Minsk would end the crisis. Observers noted that flights from Istanbul to Moscow were being quickly sold out as the ban went into effect, suggesting determined migrants could be circumventing the ban by reaching Belarus via Russia.

Poland and Turkey are both led by rightwing populists at odds with the EU over matters of transparency, human rights and rule of law. Earlier this year, Ankara signed a deal to sell Warsaw advanced combat drones.

Migrants collect firewood (AP)

“The determined will to further develop our relations, our strong alliance ties, and the common values we share are the pillars of our strategic partnership,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote in the Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna last month.

Since some 2,000 people were ushered by Belarusian police to the Polish border at the beginning of this week, the situation has deteriorated rapidly, drawing in regional and larger powers.

Belarus has been accused by its neighbours of weaponising the migrant crisis and Poland has warned that the crisis could tip into a military conflict. It has accused Russia of masterminding the crisis, a claim dismissed by the Kremlin. Germany has called on Russia to intervene to halt the crisis.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said it will send more than 8,500 troops and police to its border with southern Belarus.

On Friday, it was reported that Belarus and Russia paratroopers had carried out joint exercises, two days after Russian planes patrolled Belarus skies.

The EU has said it is considering imposing fresh sanctions against Lukashenko and his regime from as early as next week. Nato said Friday it would remain vigilant.

The White House also reacted with alarm to the growing tensions surrounding the crisis. Vice president Kamala Harris said Friday that the US was “very concerned” about events on the Belarus, Poland border.