Lukashenko releases Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega to house arrest in wake of EU sanctions

Belarus has released dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega from jail to house arrest, in a possible sign the country’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko is looking to negotiate his way out of new sanctions.

The two have been held at the pleasure of the erratic authoritarian since they were hauled off a Ryanair flight on 23 May in an audacious hijacking operation. They have been held in dubious conditions since, with evidence of obvious physical and psychological torture.

The news of the couple’s release to house arrest comes a day after the European Union announced a new round of sanctions targeting finance, communications, dual-use military technology and key exports.

While stopping short of a full ban on crucial exports like oil and potash products some had been calling for, the sanctions nonetheless represent a serious challenge to the regime. EU ministers have also indicated they may be tweaked to take in more of Belarus’s key exports.

Ms Sapega’s parents told the BBC’s Russian Service they had already seen their daughter at a restaurant on Thursday evening. A lawyer for the Russian national suggested she was accompanied by a young man who “appeared to be Roman Protasevich”.

In a televised response, Mr Lukashenko dismissed the sanctions as "powerless," and said that Belarus had prepared for such an eventuality. At the same time, he told his officers to prepare for martial law if necessary.

"We need to show these bastards what for," he said.

Ryhor Astapenia, an expert at the Chatham House think tank in London, said sanctions worry appeared to be the main driver behind Mr Lukashenko’s concession to release two valuable political prisoners.

"The EU has never shown such resolve in respect to sanctions before," he said. "And the regime is doing its best to break that sanctions wave before it gets out of control."

Another factor was the fact that both Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega appeared to be "co-operating fully" with the demands and whims of their captors: "Roman is agreeing to appear on television whenever asked, and making the right confessions, although god knows what the invitations look like."

The Ryanair jet that carried Sapega and Protasevich (AP)

There is no sign that Mr Lukashenko is ready to drop charges against either of his prisoners. Both have been accused of violating Belarusian law on mostly absurd counts. Mr Protasevich, who is charged with organising mass riots, faces up to 15 years in jail.

Their release to house arrest had also been trailed by rumours of a more general political prisoner release earlier this week. That has not yet been realised — with scores of journalists, politicians, businessmen and activists still behind bars with little prospect of freedom.

That, said Mr Astapenia, was the most "awful" aspect of what appeared to be a political game.

"They’ve beaten whatever they wanted out of Roman, essentially broken his soul, but the rest remain," he said. "And they hope the West will believe things have suddenly improved."