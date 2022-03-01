Belarus troops have entered the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine, joining the Russian invasion, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A tweet from the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday morning confirmed earlier reports that Belarusian troops had arrived in the north of the country as the conflict entered its sixth day.

The official Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Twitter account posted: “Belarusian troops entered Chernihiv region.

“The information was confirmed to the Public by Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces. More details later.”

It came just hours after Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko insisted Belarus had no plans to join Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

He denied Kyiv’s allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus’ territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

More follows