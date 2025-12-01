Faceless baby Jesus that sparked online outrage stolen from Nativity scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgian authorities are investigating the theft of an infant Jesus figure from a Christmas Nativity scene in Brussels, an icon that had previously drawn widespread online scorn for its unusual design. The figure was snatched from its crib in the Grand Place between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

This particular depiction of the infant Jesus, part of a larger Nativity display, became the subject of a social media maelstrom due to its characters lacking distinct facial features such as eyes, noses and mouths.

Artist Victoria-Maria Geyer created the cloth figures with the intention that “every Catholic, regardless of their background or origins can identify themselves” in the biblical narrative, hoping the featureless forms would resonate with observers globally.

However, the design was not universally appreciated. Georges-Louis Bouchez, leader of Belgium's center-right MR party, publicly criticized the artwork on X, stating that Geyer's cloth Christ “in no way represent the spirit of Christmas.” He went further, likening the figures to “zombie-like” individuals often seen at train stations.

The theft of the controversial figure now adds another layer of intrigue to the already much-discussed Nativity scene.

( AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy )

Last year more than 4 million people visited the Christmas market in the center of Brussels’ historic old city to sip mulled wine and hot chocolate and shop at 238 vendors of toys, clothes and ornaments.

The center of the square is an enormous Christmas tree looming over a simple white tent holding the manger scene with the figures made by Geyer, a self-professed devout Catholic.

Her work was selected by both the local Catholic Church and the City of Brussels in an annual tradition, said Delphine Romanus, deputy director of Brussels Major Events, which manages the manger and market.

Early reports that the infant Jesus had been beheaded are false, but Romanus said that in the past other baby Jesus figurines have been broken or stolen.

An initial deluge of negative comments on social media has turned positive, Geyer said.

Authorities have already replaced the baby Jesus in the crib. Organizers and security say they will keep a closer eye on the manger, but they have not taken any additional precautions.

Staring at the new baby Jesus, Brussels resident Francis De Laveleye shook his head and said that arguments of artistic merit should never descend into such a sordid affair.

“What is intolerable is that people attack the work of an artist to damage it and to turn it into a kind of stupid little controversy that ridicules Brussels.”