Major airport in Belgium suspends flights for second time in a week due to drone sighting
Drones have been spotted flying over airports in the capital Brussels and in Liege this week
Belgium's Liege airport has temporarily halted flights for the second time in a week due to a drone sighting, the country’s air traffic control service has said.
The disruption comes three just days after drone sightings in the capital Brussels and in Liege forced the diversion of many incoming planes and the grounding of some due to depart.
Sightings of drones over airports and military bases have caused major disruptions across Europe in recent months. Authorities in some countries have linked Russia to the incidents, saying they form part of Moscow’s “hybrid warfare” campaign against Europe. Moscow has denied any connection to the incidents.
The Skeyes air traffic control service said it received a report of a drone being spotted over the airport around 6.30am GMT, leading to a closure of the airport for about 30 minutes.
"We have to take every report seriously", Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for the service said. He added flights had resumed.
Belgium’s defence Minister Theo Francken on Tuesday told public broadcaster RTBF that the incident appeared to be carried out by professionals intent on destabilising the country.
Separately, one or more drones were observed at the Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport on Sweden's west coast just before 5pm GMT on Thursday, authorities said, forcing more than a dozen flights to be rerouted or canceled.
In neighbouring Denmark, several airports, including Copenhagen, also closed temporarily in September due to reported drone sightings.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments