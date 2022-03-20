A car crashed into carnival revelers killing at least six people and seriously injuring 20 in a small town in southern Belgium, according to local reports.

Crowds of some 150 people were gathered at dawn Sunday for the annual folklore parade in Strepy-Bracquegnies, some 30 miles south of Brussels.

“A car drove from the back at high speed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF.

“And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

After speeding into the crowd, the driver attempted to drive off but was intercepted by police.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police.

More follows..