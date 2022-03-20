A car has crashed into carnival revelers killing at least six people and seriously injuring 20 in a small town in southern Belgium.

Crowds of around 150 people were gathered at dawn Sunday for the annual folklore parade in Strepy-Bracquegnies, some 30 miles south of Brussels.

“A car drove from the back at high speed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

“And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

After speeding into the crowd, the vehicle attempted to drive off but was intercepted by police.

Local media reports said the crash may have involved a car being chased by police.

A local sports hall has been turned into an emergency centre for medical and police support.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden expressed her sympathies with the families of the victims, and said the situation was being closely monitored.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as it develops.