Pregnant British teenager Bella Culley to be freed from Georgia prison
The 19-year-old had been accused of smuggling marijuana and hashish in her hold luggage
Bella Culley, a pregnant British teenager held in Georgia over drug smuggling charges, has been freed.
The 19-year-old was awaiting sentencing after she was accused of smuggling 12kg (26lb) of marijuana and 2kg (4.4lb) of hashish in her hold luggage at Tbilisi International Airport in May.
She had been held in the ex-Soviet prison for over five months, and said she had been forced to boil pasta in a kettle to eat and dig a hole in the ground to use the toilet. She was transferred to a mother and baby unit over the weekend, but has now been freed.
Shortly before her final hearing, Culley’s lawyer said a plea bargain had been reached at the last minute. Learning of the news, Ms Culley was seen giving her lawyer Malkhaz Salakaia a hug.
Last week, her family made a payment of £137,000 to reduce her sentence after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors at Tbilisi City Court.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments