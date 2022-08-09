For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine for almost a week, will be moved to a saltwater tank on Tuesday for checks and care, an organisation trying to rescue the animal said.

The beluga, which strayed into the Seine several days ago and swam nearly halfway to Paris, had been confined in a ship’s lock, where it has received vitamins and antibiotics over the weekend.

However it has failed to eat and there are concerns about the beluga’s weight, environmental group Sea Shepherd France has said.

It was unclear why the whale has strayed so far from its natural arctic habitat, where it normally lives and there are serious concerns over its chances of survival in the Seine’s warmer, non-salty waters.

“Today is a big day for the beluga and all those involved in its rescue,” Sea Shepherd France said in a tweet.

In the saltwater tank, the whale “will be monitored and get help, with the hope that what it suffers from can be cured,” it said. “It will then be released in the sea with, we hope, better chances of survival.”

Drone footage on Monday showed the white whale coming up for air as it turned slow circles in the lock just below the water’s surface.

In late May, a gravely ill orca swam dozens of miles up the Seine and died of natural causes after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.

In September 2018, a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, for a few days, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on British shores.

(With agencies)