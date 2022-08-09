‘A big day for the Beluga’: French rescuers try to move stranded whale into saltwater tank
The whale has been stranded in the River Seine for almost a week
The beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine for almost a week, will be moved to a saltwater tank on Tuesday for checks and care, an organisation trying to rescue the animal said.
The beluga, which strayed into the Seine several days ago and swam nearly halfway to Paris, had been confined in a ship’s lock, where it has received vitamins and antibiotics over the weekend.
However it has failed to eat and there are concerns about the beluga’s weight, environmental group Sea Shepherd France has said.
It was unclear why the whale has strayed so far from its natural arctic habitat, where it normally lives and there are serious concerns over its chances of survival in the Seine’s warmer, non-salty waters.
“Today is a big day for the beluga and all those involved in its rescue,” Sea Shepherd France said in a tweet.
In the saltwater tank, the whale “will be monitored and get help, with the hope that what it suffers from can be cured,” it said. “It will then be released in the sea with, we hope, better chances of survival.”
Drone footage on Monday showed the white whale coming up for air as it turned slow circles in the lock just below the water’s surface.
In late May, a gravely ill orca swam dozens of miles up the Seine and died of natural causes after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.
In September 2018, a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, for a few days, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on British shores.
(With agencies)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies