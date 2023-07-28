AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JULY 21-27, 2023

From Servette’s supporters waving smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League match between Switzerland’s Servette FC and Belgium’s KRC Genk, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with lawmakers in parliament while demonstrators protested his divisive judicial overhaul, to actor Kevin Spacey leaving court after a jury acquitted him of all nine sexual offense charges in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

