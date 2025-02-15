Russia claims to have taken control of another Ukraine village in Donetsk advance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia claims its forces have seized the village of Berezivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, marking a potential shift in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to the claim.

This development comes amid Russia’s persistent, year-long campaign along the eastern front. Moscow’s larger army has been steadily pressuring Ukrainian forces, who are facing shortages in manpower and resources, as the war nears its fourth year.

While Berezivka is a small settlement, its capture could signify a broader Russian advance across the Donetsk region. This offensive, though costly for Russia in terms of troops and equipment, has yielded territorial gains. Russian tactics involve overwhelming settlements with aerial bombardments and artillery fire, followed by infantry assaults on vulnerable Ukrainian positions.

Russia’s objective remains control of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together form Ukraine’s industrial heartland, the Donbas. Ukraine’s recent setbacks in the east coincide with uncertainty surrounding continued US military aid, a crucial factor in Kyiv’s defense.

open image in gallery Ukrainian soldiers collect multiple Russian ‘Uragan’ missiles after recent fights in the village of Berezivka ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

US president Donald Trump, who says he is making American interests his priority, this week said he would likely meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Europe cannot rule out the possibility that “American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it” and that the time has come for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe”.

In other developments, radiation levels at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant - site of the world’s worst nuclear accident - did not increase on Saturday, a day after a drone armed with a warhead hit the protective outer shell of the shuttered plant in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine’s State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management.

open image in gallery Ukrainian serviceman stands on a vehicle with anti-aircraft gun after a drone attack at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The UN International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday that the strike, which punched a hole in the structure and briefly started a fire, did not breach the plant’s inner containment shell.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight into Saturday in four regions of western and south-western Russia. No casualties were reported.

Moscow sent 70 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s air force, 33 drones were destroyed and 37 others were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.