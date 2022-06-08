One dead and 30 injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Berlin

The driver of the car has been arrested, say police

David Harding
Wednesday 08 June 2022 10:32
Comments
(Independent)

One person was killed and several injured after a car drove into pedestrians in the German capital, Berlin.

Police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital.

He said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained.

A spokesperson for the German capital’s fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said.

The incident took place near the scene of a 2016 fatal attack when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 people.

