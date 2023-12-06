Huge fire breaks out at Berlin Christmas market as tourists evacuated
Dramatic photos show the blaze and huge plumes of smoke rising above the market in Berlin, Germany
A huge fire ripped through a popular Christmas market in Berlin as tourists fled the area and two people were rushed to hospital.
Dramatic photos show huge plumes of smoke rising above the market in front of the Red Town Hall in the German capital on Tuesday evening.
Two people were rushed to hospital with injuries following the blaze, which has now been extinguished, emergency services said.
The fire consumed two stalls which had been selling festive-themed goods. German outlet Bild claimed that as fire crews battled the fire, two small gas cartridges exploded.
It comes just a week after two people were arrestedin North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg after they allegedly plotted attacks on Christmas markets.
Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “Across Continental Europe, Christmas markets have high-security protection because of fears of a terrorist attack – as we saw in Berlin in 2016, when 12 people died in a truck attack.
“This incident in the German capital will not boost confidence – but all the signs are that British travellers have committed in higher numbers than ever to visit European Christmas markets, and cancellations are very unlikely.”
A Berlin fire department spokesperson said: “At the Christmas market at the Red Town Hall, two stalls caught fire. “The fire is extinguished. The site is under control.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
