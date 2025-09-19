Nearly 20,000 evacuated after unexploded WWII bombs discovered in Berlin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 20,000 people will have to be evacuated in Berlin following the discovery of two unexploded Second World War bombs.

Around 7,500 residents were told to leave their homes on Thursday evening after police erected a 500-metre cordon was erected in the Fischerinsel area of the city, authorities said. People were warned to avoid the area, with long queues seen outside emergency shelters as residents were left out in the cold overnight.

The alarm was raised during checks made prior to construction work - a common occurrence to check for unexploded ordinance from the era in Berlin. Police then cordoned off the area before specialist teams uncovered a bomb covered in silt and slime under four metres of water in the River Spree.

In a post on X, Berlin police wrote: “After an initial assessment by ourKTI, it is believed to be a #WorldWarBomb. For your safety, we are now establishing a 500-meter exclusion zone around the discovery site. Evacuation measures in the affected buildings will begin shortly. There will be traffic restrictions in the area around #Fischerinsel. Please avoid the area by taking a wide detour.”

They later added a map and instructed all residents to leave the area: “All persons are requested to immediately leave the restricted area. Please expect that the security measures will continue throughout the night.

“Only after the complete evacuation will our #criminalistics team inspect the #WorldWarBomb and then decide whether and when it will be defused.”

On Friday morning, teams confirmed the bomb did not need to be defused and all residents could return home.

Separately, another bomb weighing 100kg was found in the Spandau district on Wednesday and will be defused on Friday, authorities said. Around 12,000 people will be required to leave the district.

Huge queues were reported outside an emergency shelter in the Mitte area of the city, with a second shelter opened later to accommodate more people.

Residents were told they could return to their homes early on Friday morning. "We can give the all-clear," a Berlin police spokesman told the German press agency dpa. "There is no longer any danger. The bomb does not need to be defused."

In a post on x, the force wrote: “The World War II bomb discovered yesterday during construction work in Berlin-Mitte was located several meters under water and mud.

“Since such a find generally poses an immediate danger, a security perimeter had to be established as a precaution, and residents had to be evacuated for the night.

“Only after the people had been brought to safety in this way could our KTI specialists check it this morning using special equipment and determined: There is no danger from the dud. The security perimeters have been lifted; everyone can return.”

Local media reported ship traffic on the Spree was halted overnight, as well as service on some subway routes.