Biden and Putin to talk Saturday as fears rise of impending war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, in an eleventh-hour phone call as fears grow of an imminent war in Ukraine.

The Americans have claimed war could begin at any moment and have, like several other countries including the UK, advised its citizens to leave the country. Some in Washington have predicted that war could begin by the middle of next week, placing extra emphasis on Saturday’s phone call.

“I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin, but I don’t have anything to announce for you on that right now,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan added that new Russian forces were arriving at the border and are in a position to “mount a major military operation in Ukraine any day now”, which could include a “rapid assault on the city of Kiev” or on other parts of the country.

Following the warning, Australia and New Zealand joined the list of countries that urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Mr Putin requested the call between the leaders to take place on Monday, but President Biden requested for the conversation to be preponed to Saturday.

The phone call scheduled for 11 am ET (4pm UK time), will be the first since last December, reported CNN.

It comes after a hectic week of diplomatic negotiations designed to remove the risk of war.

The French president Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were among those to visit Moscow this past week as well as four-way talks taking place in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France but with no breakthrough.

Mr Putin also plans to speak again to French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affair accused Western countries and the media of spreading large-scale disinformation campaign about an alleged impending invasion.

"At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the global information space faced a media campaign unprecedented in its scale and sophistication, the purpose of which is to convince the world community that the Russian Federation is preparing an invasion of the territory of Ukraine," the Ministry said in a statement.

