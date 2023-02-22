For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live views outside Joe Biden’s hotel in Warsaw as he prepares to meet eastern Nato allies today, 22 February.

The US president is staying in Poland after his surprise trip to Ukraine, in which he reiterated US support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops in their fight against Russia.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden will meet staff from Warsaw’s US embassy. He will then gather leaders of the Bucharest Nine, Nato’s eastern allies who joined the military alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War.

The meeting comes after Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty just days before the first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine, amid a period of highest tension between Russia and the West in the decades since the Cold War.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden addressed thousands in downtown Warsaw, maintaining that “autocrats” like the Russian president must be opposed.

