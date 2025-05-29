Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search and rescue operation is underway in the Swiss Alps for a 64-year-old man who went missing after a massive glacial collapse cascaded down a mountainside, engulfing a significant portion of the village of Blatten.

The village had been evacuated a week prior, after signs that the Birch glacier was becoming unstable.

However, the missing man was thought to have been in the vicinity on Wednesday when the mountainside collapsed.

The resulting debris has scarred the landscape, leaving a trail of rock and earth where trees once stood. Concerns are growing that the debris is now blocking a nearby river, potentially creating a new lake and heightening the risk of flooding.

Authorities have deployed the army and airlifted rescue specialists to the area to aid in the search.

Swiss officials were struggling to come to terms with the scale of the landslide, which officials said blanketed around 90 per cent of the village.

A massive debris avalanche is seen on Thursday, May 29, 2025, one day after the collapse of the Birch Glacier, causing the demolition of the village of Blatten in Switzerland ( Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP )

"This is the worst we could imagine. This event leaves us shocked," Albert Roesti, the Swiss environment minister, said late on Wednesday at a press conference in the Valais canton, where the village is.

The incident has revived concern about the impact of rising temperatures on Alpine permafrost, even if environmental experts have so far been cautious about attributing the glacier's collapse to the effects of climate change.

The degeneration of part of the Birch glacier in the Loetschental valley occurred after sections of the mountain behind it began breaking off in the past few days, and ultimately brought down much of the ice mass with it.

Christian Huggel, a professor of environment and climate at the University of Zurich, said that various factors were at play in Blatten where it was known that permafrost had been affected by warmer temperatures in the Alps.

He added that the debris was damming up the Lonza river next to the village, saying this could pose a major challenge with up 1 million cubic meters of water accumulating there daily.