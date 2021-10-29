The captain of a British boat detained in a French port which has prompted a furious post-Brexit row between London and Paris has been summoned to court and faces being fined thousands of pounds for “unathorised” fishing in French waters.

Cyrille Fournier, who represents the prosecutor’s office for Le Havre, said the captain of the Cornelis trawler has been summoned to appear in court next August.

Mr Fournmier said the boat was “not authorised to fish in those parts of French waters”.

The captain risks a fine of €75,000, French media reported.

The Cornelis boat is being kept in the French port city after it was detained earlier this week for allegedly not having a licence to fish in French waters.

Macduff Shellfish has insisted their activity was legal.

The boat was still sat in the harbour in Le Havre, a major port city in Normandy, on Friday - two days after it was detained.

There was little activity on board in the morning, with the crew drawing up a curtain to stay out of sight.

Macduff Shellfish said on Thursday the crew remained "in good spirits" and would remain on board until the boat is released.