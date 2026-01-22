The European city battling to keep its speed limit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bologna finds itself embroiled in a dispute over its 30 kph (19 mph) city centre speed limit, facing both a regional court ruling against the measure and strong opposition from Giorgia Meloni's national government.

The prominent northern Italian city implemented the 30 kph restriction in January 2024, becoming the first major Italian city to do so. In the year that followed, Bologna reported a 13 per cent reduction in road accidents and a significant 50 per cent drop in fatalities.

This success prompted the capital, Rome, to adopt a similar limit this month.

Despite these positive outcomes, Bologna's centre-left mayor, Matteo Lepore, reaffirmed his commitment to the policy on Wednesday.

His stance comes after a regional court sided with a single taxi driver who argued that the lower speed limits extended journey times and consequently reduced his earnings.

The city is now preparing a revised ordinance, detailing road-by-road justifications as requested by the court.

However, the initiative also faces resistance from national Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, a figure from the hard-right League party.

Rome followed Bologna’s example and also introduced a 30 km/h speed limit in its city centre in January ( REUTERS )

Mr Salvini stated on Thursday that 30 kph limits and speed cameras are only acceptable in sensitive areas, such as near schools or hospitals, and not "when you are declaring war on cars out of ideology."

Blanket speed restrictions are "unenforceable because if you have to get to work or take your kids to school and drive on two- or even three-lane roads, you obviously can't go at 30 kph," he also told public TV channel Rai 1.

In Rome, members of Prime Minister Meloni's rightist Brothers of Italy party called on the centre-left city government to scrap the new 30 kph speed rules there, saying they would otherwise file legal appeals against them.

Bologna Mayor Lepore said after the court ruling that the previous higher speed limits would temporarily return on some streets, but only until the updated measure is approved and Bologna can return to its long-term plan.

He argued the 30 kph limit would eventually prevail all over Italy, following European capitals such as London, Brussels, Paris and Helsinki which have embraced slower, safer streets, in some cases overriding strong opposition from motorists.