A prominent Ukrainian opposition MP has called on the next UK prime minister to “do more” for Kyiv than Boris Johnson, as the British leader’s premiership looked closed to ending in disgrace and the appointment of a new PM imminent.

Mr Johnson has been a vocal ally of Ukraine since its invasion by Russia in February and has visited President Zelensky in Kyiv on two occasions. His last visit came in June where he pledged British training for Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian president has called Mr Johnson “our country’s great friend”, and there are fears in Kyiv that once he is gone, the next British leader will be less enthusiastic about the war in Ukraine at a time when the UK faces many of its own severe challenges from a faltering economy to a deepening cost of living crisis.

Ukrainian opposition MP Lesia Vasylenko said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson had set a “high benchmark” in his support for Kyiv and that Ukrainians hoped that whichever politician followed him would continue in the same vein.

“Whoever comes after Boris Johnson is going to have a very high benchmark to reach because Johnson, his government and his defence minister set a high standard in terms of the support the British have been providing Ukraine across all sectors, politically and militarily,” she told The Independent.“

“Ukrainians hope whoever the new leader is will continue that and even do more,” added Vasylenko.

A mother of three, Vasylenko vowed to take up arms and defend Kyiv when it was under a ferocious assault in the early days of the war which started with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

In June, she told Times Radio that Ukrainians had rallied around Mr Johnson when he survived a no confidence vote in Westminster and sent their congratulations on social media. She said he was seen as a central figure for helping to drum up international support for Ukraine.

Vasylenko added “international unity” against Russia would be needed after Mr Johnson leaves the international stage.

“Only in international unity - we believe lead by UK - can we push back on Moscow,” she said. “We are hoping the UK can provide leadership in forging a new alliance with countries like the Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia who already know what it is like to live under the oppressive regime of Russia that destroys people, history, culture and freedom.”

Ukrainian defence officials declined to talk about internal British politics but expressed their gratitude for the UK’s support.

Lesia Vasylenko (centre) in Dublin in June (PA)

“We are eternally grateful to the UK and to Boris Johnson for supporting Ukraine and we hope it will only grow until Ukraine’s full victory.” Said Yuriy Sak, an advisor to the defence minister.

Mr Johnson’s hopes of remaining as the British prime minister looked increasingly slim on Wednesday, as an increasing number of ministers, junior ministers and Conservative MPs called on him to quit.

His government has been engulfed in scandal for months and it appears he has finally lost the support of Tory MPs who have the power to remove him.

It is unclear who would replace Mr Johson in any subsequent Tory party leadership election, but front runners could include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who have been vocal supporters of Ukraine during the war.