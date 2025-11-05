Several people dead after fire at retiree boarding house in Bosnia
At least five people have been hospitalized so far but that many more people are likely injured, local media outlets have said
At least nine people have died in a fire at a retiree boarding house in Bosnia.
Media in the country reported that the incident in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla occurred when the fire erupted on one of the higher floors of the building.
The Dnevni Avaz said that at least five people have been hospitalized so far but that many more people are likely injured.
The newspaper and other Bosnia media outlets cited police sources in reporting on the deadly fire, but police had not yet publicly confirmed details.
Media images from the scene showed a blaze on one of the facility's floors.
Firefighters evacuated the building as they contained the blaze.