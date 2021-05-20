Victims of faulty breast implants should get compensation, French court rules

Victims of defective breast implants made by a French company should receive financial compensation, an appeal court in France has ruled.

The Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) scandal – in which the company filled its implants with unauthorised industrial silicone – has affected about 300,000 women in some 65 countries since 2010.

A group of more than 2,500 of the women who received PIP breast implants are eligible to claim for compensation, a Paris appeal court decided on Thursday.

The Paris case – which could have huge implications for compensation claims around the world – involved 540 British women who claim to have suffered long-term health effects from the implants.

The ruling in Paris upheld an earlier judgement, which found that the German safety body TUV Rheinland – which approved safety certificates for the implants – had been negligent.

Jan Spivey from the PIP Action campaign group said she felt “elated and exhausted” at the appeal court decision.

She said the implants she got 20 years ago “are still impacting on my life and my health and my wellbeing, even today”.

Ms Spivey added: “We’ve been in and out of court, and that’s been really difficult for women. We’ve got health issues and we’ve got lots of other responsibilities too – PIP has had an impact on the whole of our lives.”

The company Poly Implant Prothese shut down in 2010 after it was found to have used products which were prone to rupture, rather than using medical silicone.

The company’s founder Jean-Claude Mas was sentenced to four years in jail in 2013 after he found guilty of “serious fraud” by a court in Marseille.

British protesters call for more support following PIP scandal (PA)

Another British victim of the PIP implants Nicola Mason said the court decision was “amazing”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve waited a long time for this.”

Ms Maston discovered the implants had ruptured when she was pregnant after spotting a large lump under her arm. Although the implants have since been removed, she still suffers from remaining silicone lodged under her arm.

The symptoms of using unapproved silicone in implants can include swelling, pain and a burning sensation in breasts, as well as enlarged lymph nodes, according to the NHS.