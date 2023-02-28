Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

European papers were largely positive about Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal, hailing the UK for finally coming to an agreement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Dubbed the Windsor Framework, the deal is lengthy, complicated and currently being poured over by the Democratic Unionist Party, Tory backbenchers and businesses across Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times reported: “Northern Ireland protocol deal moves closer”, while the Irish Examiner reported: “Sunak to sign NI protocol deal with EU” and focused on the shift towards a potential power restoration agreement at Stormont.

(Irish Times)

(Irish Examiner)

In Spain, El País newspaper lead with “London and Brussels settle the conflict over Northern Ireland”.

(El Pais)

El Periódico de España described the Brexit deal as “historic”.

(El Periódico )

Newspapers in Belgium were amongst the most positive about the deal. De Standaard reported that “Europe and the United Kingdom can go through one door again”.

(De Standaard)

The agreement between the UK and Brussels was celebrated by papers in Belgium and Germany.

(De Morgen)

(Sueddeutsche)

While Les Echos newspaper in France celebrated London and Brussels turning over a new leaf.

(Les Echos)

Frankfurter Rundschau in Germany is reporting that “Great Britain and the European Union are opting for a pragmatic way out of the Brexit dilemma” and “Resistance to a new relationship forms in Northern Ireland”.

(Frankfurter Rundschau)

Right-wing Italian newspaper Libero were also positive about the deal, reporting: “Brexit has been good for the UK”

(Libero)

Meanwhile, papers in the Netherlands and Portugal hailed the deal as a “breakthrough and “the missing piece to Brexit”.

(NRC)