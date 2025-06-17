Residents of scenic Swiss village evacuated amid rockslide threat
Farmers have also moved their animals away from the area
Residents have been evacuated from a Swiss village after authorities issued a warning of a potential rockslide.
Brienz/Brinzauls, located approximately 25 miles southwest of Davos, has been deemed unsafe due to the accelerated movement of a rock mass on a nearby plateau.
Local officials issued a statement on Monday, citing the imminent risk of collapse.
The evacuation comes just three weeks after a mudslide submerged a vacated village in southwestern Switzerland.
In Brienz/Brinzauls, livestock owners were instructed to move their animals from nearby pastures after early warning signs detected on Sunday.
The area is closely monitored by early-warning systems, as the village has experienced similar evacuations in the past.
Villagers were previously ordered to leave in November and two years ago in June, before a large rockslide narrowly missed the village.
The mountain and the rocks on it have been moving since the last Ice Age.
While glacier melt has affected the precariousness of the rocks over millennia, local authorities say melting glaciers due to “man-made” climate change in recent decades hasn't been a factor.
The centuries-old village straddles German- and Romansch-speaking parts of the eastern Graubünden region of Switzerland and sits at an altitude of about 1,150 meters (about 3,800 feet).
Today, it has fewer than 100 residents.