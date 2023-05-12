Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Swiss village of Brienz braces for more rockslides as residents evacuate

Sophie Thompson
Friday 12 May 2023 09:01
Comments

Watch live: Swiss village of Brienz braces for more rockslides as residents evacuate

Over 100 residents have been evacuated from the town of Brienz in eastern Switzerland, days after a giant rockslide concerned officials that the mountain is on the verge of collapse.

More rainy weather is on its way, prompting fears of more landslides onto the village, which sits at 3,770 feet.

“If the development continues, the slope will have an extremely high sliding speed in 10 to 20 days,” says Simon Löw, an engineering professor who advises the local area.

Other outcomes could include the mountain collapsing altogether, burying the area in its entirety, or that it breaks down into 'manageable' sized chunks.

Residents have been given until 18:00 local time to leave the area, and authorities want it 'empty' as a precaution.

Recommended

It’s not known how long it will be until they can return.

Click here to sign up to our newsletter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in