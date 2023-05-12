Watch live: Swiss village of Brienz braces for more rockslides as residents evacuate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over 100 residents have been evacuated from the town of Brienz in eastern Switzerland, days after a giant rockslide concerned officials that the mountain is on the verge of collapse.

More rainy weather is on its way, prompting fears of more landslides onto the village, which sits at 3,770 feet.

“If the development continues, the slope will have an extremely high sliding speed in 10 to 20 days,” says Simon Löw, an engineering professor who advises the local area.

Other outcomes could include the mountain collapsing altogether, burying the area in its entirety, or that it breaks down into 'manageable' sized chunks.

Residents have been given until 18:00 local time to leave the area, and authorities want it 'empty' as a precaution.

It’s not known how long it will be until they can return.

