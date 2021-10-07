Covid rules began to ease, and the chatty dinner party circuit within the Brussels elite began sprouting back to life. Over the finest wines and hors d’oeuvres, the diplomats, power brokers and lobbyists talked about everything—everything that is except for the one subject that been the top agenda item in the city for years but now was barely discussed: the United Kingdom, which has since gone its own perilous path in the aftermath of a Brexit that is causing food and fuel shortages.

“The Europeans are moving on,” says Rosa Balfour, Brussels-based Europe director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The curiosity toward British politics that grew around the referendum and in the years after is now beginning to wane. The UK is not high on the agenda.”

While studied insouciance may be the dominant European attitude toward the UK and its current troubles, there is also a measure of schadenfreude as well, vindication that the Brits made a mistake in opting to leave the European Union.

Newspapers such as Le Monde feature stories of armed forces moving in to deliver supplies amid soaring fuel prices and depleted supermarket stocks amid global supply slowdowns and acute troubles getting lorries into the UK. But on television and in public chatter, there is far less attention to the troubles across the English channel than say, to the protests about police violence in the United States last year.

“A lot of Europeans took Brexit in a rough way,” says Michael Burda, an economist at Berlin’s Humboldt University. “A lot of Europeans had to move back to the continent after Brexit. They feel like, if you’re going to be like that, then to hell with you. You asked for it, and you got it.”

Burda predicted years ago that Brexit would lead to supply shortages and price spikes such as the ones afflicting the UK. But it came far quicker than he thought it would. “They’re paying the price now,” he says. “Any economist could have seen it coming.”

Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt in Bradley, West Yorkshire (PA)

Burda says it will get worse, and others agree. The chief of German hardware firm Sortimo, Reinhold Braun, explained in an interview with the business journal WirtschaftsWoche that while it used to take his company a week to get components to its plant in northern England, it now takes up to three weeks and that transport costs have jumped three or four times.

“The customer in England will pay for that soon,” Braun told the news outlet.

Burda says he’s now wondering if the same fate will befall medicines, with supply problems caused by a lack of trucking capacity creating health problems for Britons.

Eight months after Brexit, European antipathy and apathy toward Britain shows little sign of abating. The negative tone has affected the small lorry firms and drivers who are shying away from working in the UK. Tightened rules on movement by EU nationals, such as the Bulgarians and Romanians who dominate the lower ranks of the lorry industry, have made it even more unattractive.

“During Covid many of them left the UK, and didn’t come back afterward,” says Georgina Wright, director of the Europe program at the Institut Montaigne, a Paris think-tank. “The lorry drivers are saying, ‘I don’t want to go back. I don’t feel welcome.’”

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims similar supply problems are affecting other nations, and there is perhaps a small sliver of truth to that. Production and transport slowdown caused by the Covid pandemic have contributed to shortages of items like semiconductors or bicycles.

But there is no sign in Paris, Berlin or Rome of people scouring grocery stores for supplies, lining up at petrol stations for hours, or worried about obtaining poultry for holiday dinners. Freedom of movement and integrated supply chains within the 27-member bloc of nations totaling 450 million people have blunted the impact of Covid-related disruptions.

The contrast between how Britain and the EU are weathering any current shortages has only strengthened Brussels’ contention that there is strength in numbers and scale. Just after Brexit, there was talk of other countries clamouring to unshackle themselves from the Eurocrats in Brussels. Now it’s Brussels pressuring countries like Hungary and Poland to improve their standards on human rights and the rule of law or get out.

“The British government has been driven exclusively by the need to demonstrate that Brexit is a success story,” says Balfour. “The pandemic had helped it, because public attention was focused elsewhere and supply chains were disrupted.”

Less than a year after Brexit, relations between European capitals and London are also at a fairly low point, say experts.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Wright, a UK national, described a post-Brexit “period of mourning” as London and European capitals wait for the dust to settle from a painful divorce and begin rebuilding relations.

France remains outraged over the alliance between the UK, US and Australia, which scuttled Paris’ scheme to sell Canberra submarines. Germany remains offended by the idea that its growing political and economic clout drove the UK out of the EU.

When Europeans turn their gaze toward Britain, they are confused by the triumphalist tone of its leadership, and the assumption in London that it’s somehow still a major world power.

“Many Europeans look at what is happening in the UK and they don’t understand,” says Wright. “They see a government talking about a new dawn. But when they look at the facts, they see empty shelves.”