AP News Digest 3 a.m.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH AFRICA-NEW VARIANT — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng the country’s most populous province. Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday that South Africa has seen a dramatic rise in new cases, adding that the new variant appears to be driving the spike. By Andrew Meldrum and Mogomotsi Magome. SENT :830 words, photos. WITH VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW VARIANT — The European Union’s executive says it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. SENT: 100 words, photos. DEVELOPING

VIRUS OUTBREAK — As several European nations tighten up or lock down to combat a spike in coronavirus infections, life in Britain is almost back to normal. Pubs, restaurants, theaters and shops are all busy. This is not the first time in the pandemic that Britain has been out of step with many of its neighbors. But this time, it’s happy to be different. Scientists say the surge that is now hitting mainland Europe, driven by the highly transmissible delta strain of the virus, walloped Britain in the summer. While cases have been stubbornly high in the U.K. since then, it means Britain is not seeing the same spike in infections and hospitalizations that is worrying some of its neighbors. SENT: 1050 words, photos.

AHMAUD-ARBERY-STATEMENTS EXPLAINER: The video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man’s killing into the national consciousness. But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting. SENT: 834 words, photos.

SOLOMON ISLANDS PROTESTS — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days. SENT: 1030 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The second Thanksgiving of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as a resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the U.S. to 95,000 daily and caused alarming increases at hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona. American families are facing dilemmas over gatherings that have become burdened with the same political and coronavirus debates consuming other arenas. By Bobby Caina Calvan and Thomas Peipert. SENT: 915 words, photo.

MIGRATION-DEADLY JOURNEY — The sinking of a boat with more than 30 people on board this week is the deadliest migration tragedy to date in the English Channel. But migrant shipwrecks of that scale are not uncommon in the Mediterranean Sea where U.N. officials say about 1,600 people have died or gone missing trying to reach Europe this year. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 590 words, photos. With: MIGRATION-FRANCE-BRITAIN — France’s president is urging European neighbors to do more to stop illegal migration into France after 27 people died in a sinking in the English Channel (sent). And MIGRATION-BRITAIN-FRANCE-POLITICS — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats (sent.)

TRENDING NEWS

THAILAND-CANNABIS PIZZA — One of Thailand’s major fast food chains has been promoting its “Crazy Happy Pizza” this month, an under-the-radar product topped with a cannabis leaf. It’s legal but won’t get you high. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ITALY-AFGHAN GIRL — National Geographic’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country. SENT: 275 words, photos.

AMISH-BUGGY-CRASH — Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK - INDONESIA — Indonesia has significantly recovered from a mid-year spike in coronavirus cases and deaths that was one of the worst in the region, but with its vaccination drive stalling due to logistical challenges and other issues, experts and officials warn the island nation could soon face another surge. SENT: 930 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHRISTMAS MARKETS — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt’s Christmas market. By David McHugh, Emily Schultheis and Justin Spike. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HERO-PAY — While many workers deemed essential in their respective states have already received pandemic hazard pay or hero pay, there are thousands more still waiting for the same financial pat-on-the-back. Many work in places like Connecticut, Minnesota and cities around the country that are still trying to figure out whether and how to distribute funds to what’s become a huge pool of heroes. SENT: 1190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATING CHILDREN — The European Union drug regulator has authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old. Thursday’s move clears the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe. SENT: 660 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTRBEAK-BRAZIL-TO PARTY OR NOT — Mayors across Brazil are divided on whether to maintain end-of-year festivities and February’s legendary Carnival in spite of the ongoing pandemic. Daily deaths and new infections from COVID-19 are currently low and vaccination coverage higher than in many countries, but officials fear bringing large crowds together could reignite a disease that has already killed more than 600,000 in Brazil alone. SENT: 530 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

US-MARSHALL ISLANDS — For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington and has some U.S. lawmakers worried that China might be willing to step into the breach. By Matthew Lee and Nick Perry. SENT: 1060 words, photos.

BIDEN -- President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions by millions of families — including his own. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 670 words, photos.

REDISTRICTING-MAJORITY-MINORITY DISTRICTS Lawmakers in several states are debating precisely how many Black voters are needed in a legislative district to ensure they can elect the representative they want. It may sound like an esoteric question, but it could have major ramifications in Congress and state legislatures. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

NATIONAL

THANKSGIVING-INDIGENOUS-MOURNING — Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CHACO-CANYON-OIL-AND-GAS — A stillness enveloped Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico as Native American leaders gathered under a warm sun. They made the trip to Chaco Culture National Historic Park on Monday to celebrate a recent decision by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to begin the process of withdrawing federal mineral interests from development around the park for 20 years. SENT: 1090 words, photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS — A week and a half after damaging floods in Washington state, forecasters warned that multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten to once again drench the Pacific Northwest beginning Thanksgiving Day.

US-OBIT-DAVE-HICKEY — Dave Hickey, a prominent American critic whose essays covered topics ranging from Liberace to Norman Rockwell, has died. The brash style and mixing of high- and low-brow culture that characterized his work earned him legions of fans and leaves a lasting influence on a generation of artists and critics. SENT: 690 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAQ-MIGRANT RETURNS - A second batch of Iraqis have returned home in repatriation flights after a failed bid to enter Europe. Over 170 people returned on a flight that landed in Irbil airport in the northern Kurdish-run region Friday morning. SENT: 330 words.

US-TAIWAN — Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. SENT: 440 words.

RUSSIA-COAL MINE FIRE — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued. SENT: 576 words, photos.

MEXICO-DRUG WAR — The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico’s narco war in the western state of Michoacan. The stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasing aerial conflict. Mexico’s most militarily powerful drug gang has begun organizing townspeople to act as human shields against army troops. SENT: 1360 words, photos.

BULGARIA-BUS-CRASH — A Bulgarian official says human error is believed to be the likeliest cause behind the fiery bus crash in Bulgaria that killed 44 people early Tuesday morning, including 12 children. The bus, which officials said had 52 people on board, mostly nationals of North Macedonia, was one of four returning from a trip to Istanbul. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets have declined as traders weigh the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and anti-disease controls that threaten to disrupt trade and travel. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Austria has imposed a nationwide lockdown, while Italy imposed curbs on activity by unvaccinated people. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BLACK-FRIDAY-SHOPPING — Shoppers buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items. But the big question is how much will supply shortages, higher prices and staffing issues dampen shoppers’ mood this holiday season. SENT: 895 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFIT-BATTLE-VIRGNIA — A Virginia man is fighting to hang on to $9,000 in unemployment benefits that the state gave him when his compressor plant closed in 2018. The Virginia Employment Commission is trying to get those benefits back. Ernest Ray’s attorney says the case illustrates a radically dysfunctional bureaucracy at the agency, which recently has come under sharp criticism for its shaky response to the surge in jobless claims during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 1040 words, photos.

SPORTS

OLY-BRAZIL-NUZMAN-SENTENCED — The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for allegedly buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Carlos Arthur Nuzman also headed the Rio 2016 organizing committee. Judge Marcelo Bretas ruled that the 79-year-old is guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. SENT: 368 words, photos.

SOC-AUSTRALIA-US-PREVIEW — A new-look U.S. women’s national team ends a long season with its first appearance in Australia in 21 years. It comes in one of the few away friendlies for the American team in the past 18 months. The U.S. team is playing Australia in two matches in the country which will co-host the soccer 2023 World Cup. By Dennis Passa. SENT:650 words.

FBC—T25-MISSISSIPPI-MISSISSIPPI ST — Snoop Conner ran for two touchdowns and No. 8 Mississippi scored 21 straight points to beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Thursday night in a windy, rainy and cold Egg Bowl. By Chris Burrows. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FBN—RAIDERS-COWBOYS — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT 890 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

