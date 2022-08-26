British brothers, 7 and 9, drown in swimming pool on holiday in Germany
Prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence
Two British brothers drowned while swimming in an outdoor pool in Germany.
Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists.
The brothers, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen.
Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne, but later died. Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.
“We don't have a specific focus, we are just doing our job,” the spokesperson added.
According to local news outlets emergency services first received an calls at 5:59pm on Thursday, and dispatched several response vehicles to the scene immediately.
Specialist teams from Germany's Technical Relief Agency (THW) and the DLRG (German Life Saving Organisation) followed soon after.
One of the boys was reportedly taken to an emergency room in Cologne, while the other was taken to Aachen, in a "critical" condition.
However, sadly they died later that evening. The family were said to be tourists on holiday in the region.
The lake where the incident took place, south of the city of Aachen, on Thursday, is popular with tourists.
Germany experienced warm temperatures of around 31C this week which had led to the swimming area being even more busy than usual.
It comes just a month after it was reported that a 16-year-old and 10-year-old got into trouble attempting to swim in the same body of water. First responders were said to be able to save the younger child, but the teenager unfortunately drowned.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies