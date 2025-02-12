Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British couple Andrew Searle and Dawn Kerr appeared to be a happy expat couple living out their retirement in rural France.

But the pair were found dead at their remote farmhouse just north of Toulouse by a friend after they failed to meet them for a dog walk last Thursday. Ms Kerr, 56, died after receiving “several blows to the head”, while Mr Searle, 62, died from hanging, a post mortem revealed.

Ms Kerr, a project manager and mother of two, was partly undressed and a jewellery box was found next to her body. Cash was discovered in their bedroom.

Their violent deaths have left their family with “a thousand questions” as French police investigate the possibilities of a bungled burglary or murder-suicide.

Here, The Independent takes a look at all of the unanswered questions surrounding the couple’s deaths.

open image in gallery Recently-wed British couple Andrew Searle and Dawn Kerr were found dead at their remote farmhouse in rural France last week ( Holly Evans/Facebook )

Was it a murder-suicide?

French detectives claim a marital dispute between Mr Searle and Ms Kerr could have led to a murder-suicide.

Police said they were probing “whether the tragedy resulted from a marital crime followed by a suicide or from the intervention of a third party”.

However, British expats were quick to dismiss any suggestion Ms Kerr was killed by her husband.

They said the pair were a devoted couple who lived happy, financially secure lives filled with travel and friends.

open image in gallery French police have not ruled out the possibility of a murder suicide ( Dawn Kerr/Facebook )

Did financial difficulties play a part?

On the day before the couple’s bodies were discovered, Mr Searle was seen on CCTV buying two Euro Lottery tickets and a chocolate bar. He was reportedly heard having a heated discussion with someone over the phone shortly after this and was seen rushing through the tiny hamlet, witnesses told local media.

It was also claimed Mr Searle had taken over a year to settle a bill of several thousand euros, according to local media.

However, friends and relatives have also dismissed this, claiming they were “comfortable” and lived a good life.

open image in gallery The couple's home in Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse, where they were found dead ( Chez Andrew et Dawn )

Was it a burglary gone wrong?

It was initially reported that Mr Searle was found with a gag in his mouth, prompting speculation a third party was involved.

The cash discovered in the couple’s bedroom, and jewellery found alongside Ms Kerr’s naked body, also raised eyebrows.

Speaking with French publication La Dépêche, a source close to the investigation said: "The wife's body was first discovered, completely naked, in front of the door of the house.

"Around the unfortunate woman, jewellery was found scattered, testifying to a great disorder.”

However, the town’s mayor later said it was not a case of a bungled burglary. Investigators revealed that no weapons were found at the scene of the crime.