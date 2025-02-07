British couple found dead in French village as murder probe launched
The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue said it was ‘clearly a homicide’
A British couple in their 60s have been found dead in their home in south-west France with a murder probe launched.
French media reported that Andrew and Dawn Searle were discovered by a neighbour at around 12.20pm Thursday in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.
The mayor of the town, Jean-Sébastien Orcibal, told media outlets that the deaths were “clearly a homicide” and dismissed speculation that it was a “burglary gone wrong”.
Mr Orcibal told BBC News the cause of the death was still unclear but it was not a "family tragedy", meaning they didn't take their own lives or kill each other.
The surrounding area around their house has turned into an extensive crime scene with a helicopter and forensic teams seen at the site.
The couple are understood to have lived in the hamlet for around a decade, and have been described as being “well integrated” in the village.
Mr Searle reportedly worked in financial crime prevention at Standard Life and Barclays banks during his career.
One neighbour told MailOnline: “[They] were lovely – hearing about this is extremely distressing.
“They were extremely friendly, and always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear.”
A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities".
