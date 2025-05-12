British couple killed in Ferrari supercar crash in northern Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple have died in a horrific car crash in northern Spain after veering off the road during a Ferrari rally.

Images from the scene, shared by the local government of Leon, the nearby city, showed the couple’s destroyed £300,000 Ferrari supercar half-submerged in the Yuso river near the village of Boca de Huergano.

Police and rescue services found the couple, aged 78 and 58, at around 2 pm on Saturday. They had arrived in Leon a day earlier to join a convoy of 20 other Ferraris.

The couple had crashed while enjoying a scenic drive on the N-621 road, one of Spain's National Highways, known for its picturesque views, according to people who contacted emergency services about the crash. The road is known to have sharp turns.

Leon local government officials said said emergency services spent six hours clearing the undergrowth around the river to access the car, which was upturned when it was discovered.

Civilian Guard personnel, firefighters from the Leon civil services, a basic life support ambulance and the medical team from the Riano health centre attended the scene.

Once they reached the vehicle, the couple were pronounced dead by medical personnel before the doors of the car were removed and the bodies retrieved.

The British Foreign Office confirmed the couple were a middle-aged English man and woman.

An FCDO spokesperson said they were supporting the family of the deceased.

“We are supporting the families of a British man and woman who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities,” the spokesperson said.