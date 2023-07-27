British man, 19, dies after ‘collapsing at Ibiza nightclub’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British teenager has died after reportedly collapsing at an Ibiza nightclub early on Thursday morning.

Local media on the Spanish island said the 19-year-old man, who has not been named, went into cardiac arrest at the party hotspot and was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after.

It was reported locally that the club was on the road from Ibiza Town to San Antonio. Emergency services were said to have “performed resuscitation manoeuvres and managed to get the patient out of cardiorespiratory arrest, stabilising him”, before he was taken to hospital.

The man was reported to have collapsed around 5am inside the club. The Guardia Civil is looking into his death.

A British foreign office spokesperson offered: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Ibiza and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Can Misses Hospital reported the man’s death was recorded around 6.30am and was certified before 7.30am. Autopsy reports have yet to be released.

The tourist has become the fifth person to die in San Antonio and around since June 23.

More than 800,000 British nationals visit Ibiza every year and while the vast majority of visits are trouble-free.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old German woman was found dead in her hotel in San Antonio and the Guardia Civil is also said to be investigating.