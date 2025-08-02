British man dies after going to Turkey for hair transplant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man has died after reportedly going to Turkey for a hair transplant.

The man, 38, had travelled to Istanbul to be treated at the Dr Cinik clinic in the Besiktas district of the major city, Turkish outlet OdaTV reports.

In a statement after the man’s death, the clinic said the patient “unexpectedly became unwell for reasons that are still unknown” as he was being prepared for surgery, adding that he became ill “before the hair transplant procedure had begun”.

The man was taken to hospital but died later that day. He was reportedly at the aesthetics clinic for a second procedure after a “successful” first operation.

open image in gallery The man travelled to Istanbul for the hair transplant ( Getty Images )

According to OdaTV, Turkish health authorities have launched an investigation and the man’s body has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A spokesman for the clinic told The Telegraph: “All relevant medical documentation related to this incident has been submitted to the appropriate authorities, and the matter is currently being investigated by judicial bodies.

“Due to the ongoing legal process and out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be disclosed at this time.”

The Independent has contacted the Dr Cinik clinic for further comment.

The Dr Cinik website describes itself as a leading clinic which has carried out over 50,000 transplants 20 years of experience.

Over one million people travel to Turkey annually for hair restoration treatments, the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council reports.